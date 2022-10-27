Hilsea home comes onto the market with original 1930s kitchen units

The semi-detached house is located a few minutes from local amenities and a 10-minute walk from Alexandra Park.

This Hilsea house is ready to be turned into a contemporary space for a family.

The spacious house has a large single room, a double and a large double and there is opportunity to turn these rooms into an office space or a nursery.

Upstairs is also the family bathroom, which is a modern white suite which has a shower over bath and glass screen, as well as storage cupboards.

The front reception room is light and airy with a double curved bay window, and the original fireplace is still intact.

The kitchen is ready for a modern upgrade which will completely transform the large space, which has the original kitchen units that came with the house, and has a door which also leads into the garden.

This home has no chain and is Council tax D.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on: 02392119867

1. The kitchen with the original units Merrivale Road. 3 Bedroom Semi Detached house. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The upgraded bathroom Merrivale Road. 3 Bedroom Semi Detached house. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Front reception Merrivale Road. 3 Bedroom Semi Detached house. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The two reception rooms separated by folding doors Merrivale Road. 3 Bedroom Semi Detached house. Ideal for a project to upgrade to modern standard. £310,000 Photo: - Photo Sales