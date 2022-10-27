Hilsea home comes onto the market with original 1930s kitchen units
A THREE-BEDROOM home in Hilsea, which has the original kitchen units from the 1930s, has gone onto the market.
A three bedroom home on Merrivale Road has been put on the market for £310,000 and is ideal for someone that wants to put their renovation thinking cap on to transform this 1930s home into a modern master piece.
The semi-detached house is located a few minutes from local amenities and a 10-minute walk from Alexandra Park.
This Hilsea house is ready to be turned into a contemporary space for a family.
The spacious house has a large single room, a double and a large double and there is opportunity to turn these rooms into an office space or a nursery.
Upstairs is also the family bathroom, which is a modern white suite which has a shower over bath and glass screen, as well as storage cupboards.
The front reception room is light and airy with a double curved bay window, and the original fireplace is still intact.
Double folding interior doors lead into the rear reception room which has double French patio doors that lead into the spacious garden that mainly consists of grass, but does have a small patio area.
The kitchen is ready for a modern upgrade which will completely transform the large space, which has the original kitchen units that came with the house, and has a door which also leads into the garden.
This home has a garage at the side and offers a lot of potential as a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to upgrade it.
This home has no chain and is Council tax D.
For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on: 02392119867