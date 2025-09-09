Don’t make these mistakes with AI garden designs! ❌

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ChatGPT has become an increasingly popular tool in many people’s lives. You might open the app to draft an email or even plan your

Since it launched earlier in the decade, the AI chatbot tool has become one of the most visited websites in the world. A cheaper subscription version has launched - but it is not available in the UK yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you are thinking of turning to ChatGPT to help with revamping your garden, Helen Godsiff, brand manager at home improvement specialists Eurocell, reveals how to steer clear of expensive mistakes and create your own picture-perfect garden. Here’s all you need to know:

Not giving the correct sizing

stock.adobe.com

One of the most common mistakes people make when using AI for garden design is failing to give clear, detailed prompts. Simply asking for a “realistic image” or uploading a photo of your garden isn’t enough for the tool to generate an accurate plan.

The expert explained: “It may insert decking, garden chairs, or even plant pots, which could be too big for the space, giving a false perspective of what can be realistically possible in your garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make sure to give precise measurements of the garden size itself, as well as for any additional extras such as sheds or seating, to get an accurate picture of whether or not it’ll fit.

“Often, these mistakes can lead to the tool creating misleading visuals of the garden that appear picture-perfect but fall apart when applied to the real world.”

Focus on the sunlight

AI tools might place sun-loving plants such as lavender in shady spots of a North or East-facing garden, simply because it looks good in a render. However, without accounting for light and seasonal changes, it can lead to disappointing results.

Helen said: “Be specific when asking for results, let the system know what type of garden you have, the type of plants you aspire to have, but also what will survive realistically with the UK’s temperamental weather.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission oversights

You may be keen to see what your outdoor space looks like with standout features such as garden rooms, and a well-designed offering can significantly enhance the look and feel of your space.

The expert said: “However, if what AI proposes goes beyond the regulated height and is used as a separate living space, it may need planning permission.

“If this isn’t considered before installing, it can lead to thousands in fines under section 35 of The Building Act 1984, and may even result in being ordered to knock it down by the local council.”

Ignoring practical elements

While AI can generate visually striking images of gardens, it often overlooks the practical realities of bringing those designs to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She continued: “For example, AI tools might show fences or decking with flawless finishes where the paint is perfectly applied and is entirely weather-resistant. However, in reality, the outdoor structures it creates will likely need regular maintenance, and the differing weather can quickly change their appearance.

“It’s important to factor in the upkeep and realistic lifespan of these features when planning your garden.”

Poor drainage and soil conditions

Planting and soil conditions need to be considered before jumping ahead and buying new seeds and furniture.

Helen added: “The type of plants it advises may not be suitable for your garden soil, which can lead to issues such as waterlogging, erosion, or plants struggling to thrive. The garden furniture it suggests to include may also not be suitable for your lawn, as it can damage the grass or compact the soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Assess your garden’s specific conditions before asking for suggestions to get the most accurate answer.”

Use AI for ‘inspiration’ expert adds

The expert continued: “Using AI is a fantastic way to get some fresh ideas on how to transform your garden into something which not only looks great but also reflects your personal style and how you want to utilise the space.

“However, it’s not as easy as just simply uploading a picture of your garden into AI and asking it to “make it look nicer” and then expecting a flawless outcome.

“If exact prompts and information aren’t given, then it can result in some unrealistic designs, which can lead to some costly mistakes if followed through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why it’s best to use AI as a source of inspiration but not as a detailed step-by-step plan, and to always double-check if the results will actually work in your garden.”