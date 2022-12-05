Royal Mail have brought forward the dates this year due to planned industrial action. Dozens of disgruntled workers joined a picket line in front of the Portsmouth Delivery Office in Hilsea last week.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) members are in a dispute over pay, working conditions and a motion to move delivery slots from mornings to afternoons. Area delivery rep Dave Smith said industrial action was necessary to ‘save the service’, with him and his colleagues saying the changes to the Royal Mail model would be ‘commercial suicide’.

Royal Mail workers protesting outside Royal Mail Portsmouth Delivery Office, Hilsea, for pay, jobs and conditions on November 30. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Workers are set to strike on multiple dates in December, including Christmas Eve. Royal Mail said CWU industrial action is costing the company £100m. On strike dates, no parcels or letters will be delivered, except those sent by special delivery.

To combat the disruption, Royal Mail have changed its last posting day for second class mail from December 19 to December 12, moving it forward by seven days. The deadline for first class post is now five days earlier, December 16 instead of December 21.

Royal Mail have apologised for the potential disruption. Industrial action will take place on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23, and Christmas Eve.

Last postal dates within the UK

David Smith, Area Delivery rep, outside Royal Mail Portsmouth Delivery Office, Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wednesday, December 7 - Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday, December 12 - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48

Friday, December 16 - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48

Monday, December 19 - Royal Mail Tracked 24

As a result of planned strike action, Royal Mail have changed their last postal dates for Christmas. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wednesday, December 21 - Special Delivery Guaranteed