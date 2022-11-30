Royal Mail workers join Hilsea picket line as they strike to 'save the service'

As members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) took national strike action, dozens of postal workers met in front of the Portsmouth Delivery Office, in Hilsea, to form a picket line in support of the effort.

Dave Smith, an area delivery rep, was among his fellow workers protesting conditions, jobs and pay. He said: ‘This isn’t just about pay, if it was we’d go back to work, we’re on strike to protect the service. Royal Mail made a £758m profit this year, now they’re saying they're losing a million pounds a day. Well that’s bad management.’

The workers are also striking against proposed revisions to the Royal Mail model, which suggest moving from morning to afternoon deliveries, which Dave and his co-workers say would be ‘commercial suicide.’

‘In a world where everyone wants their parcel yesterday, to move to a model where we deliver in the afternoon is detrimental to the future of Royal Mail and the workforce,’ added Dave.

The proposed model, Dave says, will not only hinder the service Royal Mail provides, but cost postal workers their jobs, with the proposed change to afternoon deliveries requiring less manpower.

‘It’s about creating profit, not maintaining the service, that’s the way it’s going,’ said Dave.

More strikes are expected on December 1, 9 and 11, with further mooted for later in the month.

‘Not only are they cutting jobs and services, they’re introducing a 5.5 per cent pay rise for managers and a 20 per cent bonus on top of their wage to bring in the new revisions.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning. He said: ‘We are doing everything we can to protect Christmas, while the CWU leadership are doing everything they can to destroy Christmas.’

One postman on the picket line said: ‘He’s saying we’re ruining people’s Christmas, he’s already ruined people’s Christmas. There’s kids here that won’t get presents this year, people can’t afford it.’