Gosport Borough Council granted ACV status to the former hotel, pub and restaurant which closed on March 21.

Speaking to the policy and organisation board, chair of nominating group ‘Save our Manor’ Annie Manly said it was a ‘successful business’.

Bridgemary Manor Hotel Picture: Google

She said: ‘A few weeks before it was sold we were told by the owners that there was to be no change – so there was no opportunity to do something about it, it was just rumour and speculation.

‘It was sold, the new owners who are Smile Dental Limited wish to turn it into a dentist, that’s our understanding.

‘It’s a huge loss for our community, it was a thriving business, the pub and the hotel.

‘There were various activities going on, there was a quiz night, and you had to book your table in advance to ensure getting a table.

‘The pub was a very popular meeting place for locals and you would invariably see someone in there you knew. This was very good for the social life of the area because, without this pub, this interaction would disappear.’

ACV status would prevent the new owner from selling the building without notifying the nominating group. In this case, Save Our Manor would be granted six months to generate a bid for the asset before it’s placed on the market.

Councillors agreed this could prevent the new owners from selling the building to property developers.

Council leader Peter Chegwyn said he understands a planning application for the building is ‘imminent’.

He added: ‘Given that it was a 20-plus-bed hotel with a large bar and restaurant – there may be an application for some residential units alongside the dentist. They’re not going to need 20 bedrooms and all the downstairs for four or five dentists.’

Addressing the board, Cllr Steve Hammond commended Mrs Manly and her group.

