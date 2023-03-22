Lesley Gofton, 65, opened the L&V Baby Attire shop in Leigh Park, in 2021 and said she has been encouraged by her customers’ praise to expand the business.

The shop sells clothes for children aged up to 14 years and specialises in boutique items for celebrations like weddings and baptisms.

Lesley Gofton behind the counter of her shop L&V Baby, Children's and Dancewear in Leigh Park in 2021. Picture: Mike Cooter

Lesley will run the new shop in High Street, Cosham leaving her son and business partner Vinnie to take over the original Leigh Park store. It will open on Saturday, April 1 with children’s entertainment booked for the occasion.

Lesley said: ‘It's a big step but I’m very, very excited. I will give it 110 per cent to make this work. Everybody has been so supportive with me. My landlord Mark Smith from Kingfisher properties in Cosham has been absolutely brilliant as has all of my family. That helps as well, it takes away a lot of the doubts in my head.

‘The reviews and everything I get from people and customers here with their children has been absolutely brilliant. I’ve had so many gifts given to me because they’re so pleased I’m taking on another shop. My policy is that I try my utmost to get the best quality but keep those prices low.’

Vinnie Gofton (20) with mother Lesley Gofton (62) and Isabelle Ward (26) - Business Support Officer from Autism Hampshire pictured at the Leigh Park shop. Picture: Mike Cooter