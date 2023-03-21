The offer will be available at Wagamama in Gunwharf Quays - along with 21 other locations nationwide - to new and existing members of the restaurant’s ‘student noodle union’. To benefit, students and apprentices must join the union online and quote ‘study hub’ on arrival at the restaurant. The deal will run today (Tuesday, March 21), Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28.

Wagamama senior brand manager Max Simons-Dukes said: ‘We know the current climate is challenging for young people, which is why we have made the decision to open the virtual doors of the noodle union to now include apprentices too.

Wagamama has 164 locations across the UK.

‘At Wagamama, we want everyone to feel included, so the noodle union offers a safe and inclusive space where students, apprentices and Wagamama can come together to feel supported, whilst reaping the benefits of giveaways, content, and competitions.’

Students and apprentices can claim side dishes including gyozas, bang bang cauliflower, edamame, wok fried greens or sticky miso corn when they order a main dish. Also included are drinks such as ginger no-jito, cherry blossom lemonade or a small bottle of Asahi.

According to Wagamama, the hub will have space for 25 students at a time on a first-come, first-served basis and is intended to give users a place to ‘study and enjoy some time away from the pressures of ongoing strikes and feelings of loneliness.’

Wagamama at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.