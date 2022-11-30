The site of Tangier Road Butchers has been home to an independent butcher for 93 years – but now owner Paul Cripps has announced that he plans to close his store.

It comes as residents raise concerns about how a barrage of economic woes – including Covid-19 and spiking energy bills – have stripped the area of its bustling independent shops.

Paul, who has been a butcher for more than 40 years, said he had hoped to celebrate the butcher shop’s 100th birthday - instead he has been left with no other option to close up due to rising costs.

Paul Cripps, owner of Tangier Road Butchers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 58-year-old said: ‘I am devastated. Really devastated.

‘Unfortunately I have been left with no option. I was paying £690 to £800 a month for energy – that finishes on Boxing Day.

‘The cheapest deal I have got is £2660 a month – I had one quote at £7,000 a month.’

Paul added: ‘I may be one of the first to go but I won’t be the last. People can’t afford it.’

Tangier Road was once served by a six independent butchers among more than a dozen independent shops ranging from greengrocers to hardware stores.

For many long-standing residents, the variety and proximity of so many independent shops were major reason for settling nearby.

Joanne Jonas, a resident of nearby Chasewater Avenue for 22 years, said: ‘I don’t drive – so having the shops close by was one of the reasons I moved here.’

Fellow avenue resident Muriel Lippman agreed, adding: ‘People who don't drive get forgotten.’

Another resident of more than 20 years, Joan Kirby, said she would be sad to see the nearby butcher’s shop close.

The 76-year-old said: 'It's so important to have these shops nearby.’

The butchers had provided an important local service and saw brisk trade around the time of the Covid-19 lockdowns, when residents were restricted or reluctant to travel to crowded supermarkets, according to Paul.

He said: ‘When we had the first lockdown, we had queues back to Copnor Bridge.

‘It was like Christmas every day. It was almost punishing.

‘But since then, now we’re back to normal, I’ve noticed a big decrease.

‘I blame it on the likes of Aldi’s and Lidl’s, personally. They do so many lines they can put three pence on something and Joe Bloggs wouldn’t know. All your other supermarkets, I’m pretty competitive with.

Remembering Tangier Road’s heyday, he added: ‘Back in the 70s you had a job to walk on the pavement. It was so busy.’

Fellow butcher Stephen Humby, who has run his store at 82 Tangier Road for 22 years, said he remained ‘very busy’ – but he was also taking a bruising from big price hikes.

He said: 'Prices have gone absolutely ridiculous. Boneless chicken breast - go back six months, they would cost £38 for 10 kilos. Now they are £59.

