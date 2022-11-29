HMS Defender has returned to Portsmouth after deployment on Operation Achillean in the Mediterranean

The Type 45 destroyer has sailed more than 27,000 nautical miles this year, operating from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean with HMS Albion’s task group in the region.

HMS Defender returned home yesterday after being deployed to the Mediterranean since the middle of September, working with NATO allies and partners on a European security mission Operation Achillean.

Sailors onboard have been praised for their ‘focus’ during several short-notice activations and their involvement in three major operations across an ‘epic’ 2022, according to Commander Peter Evans, HMS Defender’s new commanding officer.

HMS Defender's crew have been praised for their efforts across an 'epic' year of deployments.

Commander Evans, who arrived while the ship was in Gibraltar earlier this month, said: ‘Although I’ve only recently joined Defender, it’s clear that the focus, ethos and esprit de corps is something special on board.

‘Her accomplishments this year read like several ships’ worth of activity and having now seen the team first hand, I can see it is well earned.

‘I am proud to be part of her ship’s company and excited for what 2023 will bring. Defender continues to be the air defender of choice for both the UK and our allies and has had a truly impressive 2022.’

June: HMS Defender during Baltops.

The year began with the destroyer escort aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales during the largest Nato exercises around the Arctic Circle in 30 years.

May and June saw Defender head into the Baltic with Nato allies for the annual Baltops exercises, which saw 16 nations engage in war games over two weeks.

More recently, the warship has been making use of its cutting-edge sensors and Sea Viper missiles as part of air defence exercises alongside the Hellenic Navy.

Exercises saw the destroyed sail into the Adriatic Sea to meet up with the US Navy’s supercarrier, USS George HW Bush, as part of a multinational force which included ships from Turkey, France and Spain.

HMS Defender sailed past the Hot Walls to return to Portsmouth yesterday.

