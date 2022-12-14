Cost of living crisis: Square Cow pub in Wickham 're-invented' to serve coffee alongside pints in bid to revive business
A LANDLORD has decided to transform his pub into a cafe amidst the cost of living crisis.
Frank Dixie opened The Square Cow in Wickham in 2017 with the ambition of running ‘a local’s pub with fine ales and delicious food.’ He now plans to reinvent the business as The Square Cow Coffee Bar, selling coffee, cakes and pastries during quieter hours.
Frank said: ‘I was sitting there one morning around nine o’clock with empty seats and nothing going on around me and thinking ‘this is absolutely stupid’ – we should be productive during these hours.’
The Covid-19 pandemic saw The Square Cow almost close for good and continual increase in food and drink costs has caused further turmoil for the business. Frank s that it took about 6 months before customers began to feel confident in returning to thaide pub.
According to the office of national statistics, 17,580 UK pubs closed between 2016 and 2020. 327,000 businesses in all sectors closed last year alone.
He said ‘In our case we have morning and afternoon periods where we are simply not productive so I have purchased a commercial coffee machine and sourced our own blended coffee beans.’
‘Re-invented we become The Square Cow Coffee Bar, Bistro and Bar which sounds a lot more exciting and gives us a better chance of surviving in these difficult times.’
A grade two listed building, the property was formerly known as ‘The Old Curiosity Shop’ and previously housed Knockers Wine Bar. The Square Cow will reopen in its new incarnation on Saturday, January 7 2023.
Frank, aged 72, is the founder and managing director of global shipping company PSP Worldwide Logistics, and lives near The Square Cow in Wickham.
He added ‘I bought the business about five years ago thinking I could do a better job than the previous landlord. Pure arrogance.’
‘Pubs in the UK today have very little chance of surviving even if they're slap bang in the middle of a town. It doesn't really matter who you are, it's about the elements around you and the elements surrounding us are changing every day.’