Frank Dixie opened The Square Cow in Wickham in 2017 with the ambition of running ‘a local’s pub with fine ales and delicious food.’ He now plans to reinvent the business as The Square Cow Coffee Bar, selling coffee, cakes and pastries during quieter hours.

Frank said: ‘I was sitting there one morning around nine o’clock with empty seats and nothing going on around me and thinking ‘this is absolutely stupid’ – we should be productive during these hours.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Square Cow, Wickham Square, Wickham, has adapted by turning into a coffee house as well as a pub, due to the cost of living crisis. Pictured: Owner Frank Dixie with assistant manager,Natasha Lipscombe and Kerry Neale, head chef at Square Cow Wickham Square on Wednesday 14th December 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Covid-19 pandemic saw The Square Cow almost close for good and continual increase in food and drink costs has caused further turmoil for the business. Frank s that it took about 6 months before customers began to feel confident in returning to thaide pub.

According to the office of national statistics, 17,580 UK pubs closed between 2016 and 2020. 327,000 businesses in all sectors closed last year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said ‘In our case we have morning and afternoon periods where we are simply not productive so I have purchased a commercial coffee machine and sourced our own blended coffee beans.’

‘Re-invented we become The Square Cow Coffee Bar, Bistro and Bar which sounds a lot more exciting and gives us a better chance of surviving in these difficult times.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Frank Dixie. Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Square Cow pub review

Advertisement Hide Ad

A grade two listed building, the property was formerly known as ‘The Old Curiosity Shop’ and previously housed Knockers Wine Bar. The Square Cow will reopen in its new incarnation on Saturday, January 7 2023.

Frank, aged 72, is the founder and managing director of global shipping company PSP Worldwide Logistics, and lives near The Square Cow in Wickham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added ‘I bought the business about five years ago thinking I could do a better job than the previous landlord. Pure arrogance.’

Owner Frank Dixie with assistant manager,Natasha Lipscombe and Kerry Neale, head chef at Square Cow on Wednesday 14th December 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Pubs in the UK today have very little chance of surviving even if they're slap bang in the middle of a town. It doesn't really matter who you are, it's about the elements around you and the elements surrounding us are changing every day.’