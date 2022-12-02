Paul Cripps at Tangier Road Butchers announced he was going to close due to eye-watering energy bill hikes - which would end 93 years of the site hosting an independent butchers.

The 58-year-old saw no other option as he faced his bills rising from £690 a month to an unaffordable £2,660 a month.

But now Portsmouth-born Ant Middleton, the star of Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins, has seen The News’s coverage and contacted Paul with life-changing support.

Portsmouth-born celebrity Ant Middleton says he will save Tangier Road butchers, to the delight of owner Paul Cripps

Speaking to The News, Ant said his love for Portsmouth and his frustration at the cost of living crisis inspired him to step up to save the business.

The TV star, who served in the Special Boat Service for four years, said: ‘What really hit me is that he wanted it to get to 100 years. There’s a goal there. And there’s a great sense of community in Portsmouth – it’s one of the last cities with a real sense of community. I am a Portsmouth boy through and through, and it’s good to give back.

He added: ‘If it brings more people out to help, that’s super important.’

Paul said he was in tears when he received a call from the celebrity, who has offered ‘considerable’ assistance to ensure the shop reaches its 100th birthday.

Paul Cripps, owner of Tangier Road Butchers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The butcher said: ‘What was put in the paper has caused a bit of a storm.

‘Ant’s very very passionate about Portsmouth. His family still live in Portsmouth and contacted him and said “look at this”.

‘He went mad and rang me directly. When he called me, I thought it was a wind-up.

‘He’s had a meeting with my accountant and he’s backing me. So now I can still serve the community.’

Paul added: ‘I don’t have to shut now. He said, “let’s get this shop to 100 years”. I had tears in my eyes – I couldn’t stop shaking.’

And Paul had high praise for the ‘fantastic’ community that has rallied around the independent business.

He said: ‘I can’t thank The News enough. It got out there and it touched people’s hearts. The number of people I have had in has been incredible.’

Speaking to reporters earlier in the week, residents said almost a dozen independent shops along Tangier Road have closed over the last 50 years, with many residents saying they had moved to the area specifically for the proximity and number of independent traders.

Now Ant is planning to promote Tangier Road Butchers on his podcast and visit the shop before Christmas.

Addressing the cost of living crisis, he said: ‘So many businesses this is happening to. If one person can help one business, and there’s hundreds of people like me – we can help hundreds of businesses.’

