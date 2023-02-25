The Beer Musketeer in Albert Road, Southsea, will soon be shutting its doors. The owner announced the decision on Thursday evening via Facebook.

They said: ‘To be blunt, we're closing down. The reasoning is the same as countless other bottle shops and breweries.

The Beer Musketeer, Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The increase in basically all operating costs and the dwindling trade due to cost of living, breweries selling direct and Tesco selling at untenable prices.’ No definitive date has been set for the closure, although the first week of March has been earmarked as a possibility.

The owner added the craft beer bottle shop will shut earlier if all remaining stock is sold. A 30 per cent off online and in-store sale is running. ‘I'm also selling everything that ain't nailed down so if you want fridges, a mobile bar, security cages and countless other bits of nonsense I've accumulated then pop in and make an offer,’ the owner added.

Customers will be invited on the shop’s last day to ‘drink the keg stock dry’. ‘I'd just like to say a huge thanks to all those who've supported the beer Musketeer over the years, be it in the customer front or industry people, it means a lot even if I don't show it with my grouchy face,’ the owner added.