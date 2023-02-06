The Lord Fitzclarence will be replacing Kingsley’s bar after it closed its doors on New Year’s Eve. The new Osborne Road establishment has had £200,000 refurbishment, transforming its look inside and out.

New faces are also behind the bar. Adam Hughes, the pub’s new operator, has plenty of experience in the hospitality industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lord Fitzclarence is set to relaunch in Osborne Road, Southsea, this week. It will be at the former Kingsley's bar location. L to R: Pub operator Adam Hughes and pub area manager Louise Hill.

He said: ‘I am so excited about this new chapter at the pub. Our new warm and friendly look has given the pub a new lease of life.’

The Lord Fitzclarence is part of the Craft Union Pub Company, which is the current holder of the Best Community Pub Operator award. This accolade is given to the business which is renowned for establishing pubs in the heart of their communities.

The pub hopes to entice customers with a vast array of entertainment. Up to date audio-visual technology will be used to broadcast all the sporting action across BT Sport and Sky, over several TV screens.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters respond to flames at Port Solent restaurant

Inside the The Lord Fitzclarence in Osborne Road, Southsea.

Events are also planned throughout the week including board game nights and ‘Win Your Weekly Shop’ competitions. DJs for live music are also planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hughes added: ‘We’ve got a fantastic offering of entertainment – between our events throughout the week to our live sport, there really is something for everyone. I also cannot wait to work with the community in supporting local events and causes in the coming weeks and months.’

Launch nights are planned this Friday and Saturday with live entertainment including fire breathers and live music. Owner of Kingsley’s, Steve Kingsley, is hoping to find a new location in Southsea.