The Jacob’s Well Care Centre has been at Toronto Place, Gosport, for 12 years but staff were recently informed that the building will be put up for sale next year.

Managing director Lorraine Pottinger said the situation has arisen after the death of the building’s landlord and subsequent decision by her family members to sell the property at the end of their current rental contract in May 2024.

Director Lorraine Pottinger, with her staff, David Grocock, Sam Harris and Cherish-Star Pottinger at Jacob's Well Centre in Gosport Picture: Habibur Rahman

Lorraine said: ‘We found out in January and we did get offered first refusal but as a charity it’s a lot of money that they’re asking for.

‘People need us more than ever right now. We’ve been established for about 12 years here but it's 35 years that the charity has been going. We’ve got storage customers, we run a food bank six days a week - we do so much in the community. We’re definitely going to stay in Gosport but it’s just a case of finding somewhere suitable if we have to.’

Jacob’s Well was founded in 1992 by Stuart and Angela Pottinger to deliver aid to Romania and offer free furniture to those in need in Gosport and surrounding areas.

The charity has since grown significantly and now also sends money and supplies to people affected by the war in Ukraine and to Turkey following the recent earthquakes. Its services include a food bank, providing free school uniform, employability support, house clearances and storage facilities. Lorraine said that some services could be lost if Jacob’s Well has to move.

Director, Lorraine Pottinger, with her staff, David Grocock, Sam Harris and Cherish-Star Pottinger Picture: Habibur Rahman

Lorraine added that the size of the charity means its services may need to be split across two different locations if they cannot buy the building. They have now launched a crowdfunder and hope to raise £30,000 towards the cost of buying the centre.

Charity co-founder Stuart Pottinger said: ‘During the years we’ve had shops and we’ve had to move here and there, it’s a lot of work if we do have to do it. It was a shock. We thought we were settled here and if we could secure the building then we would be settled.’

Gosport borough councillor Peter Chegwyn said: ‘Lorraine Pottinger and her team at Jacob's Well do amazing work helping people in need throughout Gosport. We can't afford to lose them.

Inside the Jacob's Well Centre Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I had a meeting last Friday with a local organisation who may have a large warehouse available in around three months’ time. I've put them in touch with Lorraine at Jacob's Well.

‘While the council may not have suitable premises of our own we will work with Jacob's Well to find them somewhere large enough to meet their needs.

‘I'm sure the Gosport community will rally round and we'll be able to find a new home for Jacob's Well in Gosport before they have to leave their existing premises.’

The owners of the Toronto Place building did not wish to speak to The News.

