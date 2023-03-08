10-year-old Millie-Rae Herbert was trying to cross two lanes of traffic on Eastern Road, Portsmouth when she was knocked down by the vehicle at about 11am on Sunday.

Millie-Rae was unconscious for 30 minutes following the collision and has been left with a concussion, broken teeth, a broken nose and various other painful injuries to her head and body.

10-year-old Millie-Rae Herbert was struck by a car on Eastern Road at about 11am on Sunday, March 5. Picture: Michelle Price

Millie’s mother Michelle Price said the incident brought back traumatic memories of seeing her brother Daniel, aged seven, die in a similar collision on Fratton Road in 1993. Michelle was three years old at the time.

The 32-year-old mother of two hopes to raise awareness of what she feels is a particularly dangerous road. According to Michelle, one lane of traffic had stopped to allow her daughter to cross but a driver in the second lane kept moving.

Michelle said: ‘She was knocked unconscious and she lost her vision for about thirty minutes. She’s got two head injuries, a broken nose, five or six broken teeth and she’s covered in cuts and bruises. Luckily, an ambulance was actually driving past to another job and they stopped to help her so she was taken straight to QA hospital.

‘Someone else who was in their car at the scene took Millie’s phone from her pocket and to get my phone number to call me. When I got there, I got straight in the back of the ambulance.

Millie-Rae Herbert was unconscious for 30 minutes following the collision and has been left with broken teeth, a broken nose and various other injuries to her head and body. Picture: Michelle Price

‘If I’m honest, I absolutely thought the worst. When I was young, I witnessed my brother get hit by a car and he died. It was a trauma for me and my parents as well.

‘I’ve lived on this road for 14 years and I witness constant accidents. Especially at that junction and that crossing - it's so dangerous. I genuinely don’t know how she lived. This road is so dangerous and people don’t drive at the speed limit.’

Michelle added: ‘When you’re driving a car, you’re driving around a potential killing machine. Although Millie has got some horrible injuries and it will take her a while to get over the trauma of it as well, she has been lucky - but someone else won’t be.’

Millie-Rae Herbert was unconscious for 30 minutes following the collision and has been left with broken teeth, a broken nose and various other injuries to her head and body. Picture: Michelle Price

Michelle said her daughter has had to take at least a week off school and ‘she doesn’t look like the same girl’ due to the swelling to her face. The extent of the damage to Millie-Rae’s teeth is still being assessed by dentists and eating is currently difficult. Michelle has contacted local authorities about her wish to see a zebra crossing installed at the junction and plans to petition if required to see the project done.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Police were called at 11.14am on Sunday, 5 March to reports of a collision on Eastern Road. The collision involved two cars and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 10-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries.’