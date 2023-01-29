Portsmouth's 11 least affluent neighbourhoods based on average income, including Hilsea, Landport and Somers Town

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Portsmouth could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in the Portsmouth City Council area with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas which could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Portsmouth down into 25 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, are the two areas of Cosham North and Drayton and Farlington with an average household income of £52,700, while the lowest is Fratton West and Portsea.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

