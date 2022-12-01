Scrap Car Comparison in Barnes Wallis Road, Segensworth, is turning its attention to miniature vehicles this festive season for a good cause. The business has partnered with The Toy Project to donate toys to families in need.

Dan Gick, managing director of Scrap Car Comparison, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with The Toy Project this festive season to help give pre-loved toy cars a new lease of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Gick, managing director at Scrap Car Comparison, in Segensworth. The scrapyard is restoring and donating toys to The Toy Project.

‘We’re well-versed in recycling grown-ups’ cars – but outgrown toy vehicles need recycling too, so we’re over the moon to be working in partnership with The TOY Project, to help us find loving new homes for the nation’s unused toy cars.

‘The work The TOY Project does is so important in supporting vulnerable children up and down the country, and so we hope that our Scrap Car Santa scheme will help to bring some joy to those in need this Christmas.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are encouraged to send them any unwanted toys so they can be enjoyed by others for years to come. The cost-of-living crisis is putting a squeeze on many families, so the initiative is looking to make sure vulnerable young people have presents to open on Christmas Day.

Scrap Car Comparison is also raising funds for The Toy Project throughout Decembe – donating a portion of profits from scrapped cars to charity. They have previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes such as the British Heart Foundation, NHS Charities Together and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff outside The Toy Project in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Garfield, director at The TOY Project, said: ‘We’re grateful to all the children and parents who have donated their much-loved toy cars for other children to enjoy. The opportunities toys can create for development and enjoyment are unlimited.

‘Toy cars, especially remote control cars, are often a favourite, so we’re extremely grateful to have the support of Scrap Car Comparison. They’re the experts in all things recycled cars and can help us gather and recycle as many pre-loved toy cars as possible this Christmas.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have until December 4 to donate pre-loved toys. Packages can be sent to Scrap Car Comparison @ The TOY Project, 81 Junction Road, Archway, N19 5QU. More information is available on the Scrap Car Comparison website.

Jane Garfield, Director at The Toy Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad