Stuart and Sally Downie, owners of the Cricketers Inn, in Curdridge, have been excited by the increased demand since their pub was named the best venue in the south east.

The business received the acclaim from the National Pub and Bar Awards at an awards ceremony on June 22.

The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge, have won the South East Pub of the Year Award at The National Pub and Bar Awards 2022. Pictured is: Landlords Stuart and Sally Downie. Picture: Sarah Standing (230622-7287).

Ms Downie told The News: ‘Business has been really good.

‘We’re attracting new customers, and many of them mentioned the award. ‘

The landlady said weekends have been particularly busy, with a party of 50 people in the bar last Saturday, with more customers in the beer garden.

Landlord Mr Downie said: ‘We definitely have seen an uptick in the last few weeks and we’ve been booming.’

The Cricketers Inn has been 'booming' since it was acclaimed at the National Pub and Bar Awards. Picture: Sarah Standing (230622-847).

Despite the roaring trade, the impact of the cost of living crisis is still harming the Cricketers Inn.

Mr Downie added that prices of cooking oil and cod have soared, and potential applicants for chef positions are demanding ‘crazy wages’ as a result of higher living costs.

He said the price of the 47kg gas bottles he buys for the patio heaters have gone up from £65 to £79 each.

His electricity direct debit has also increased by £800 a year.

‘We try to absorb as much as we can, but some of that cost is being passed onto customers’, the 39-year-old said.

‘It is really tough, but we’ll be fine.