The Cricketers Inn, in Curdridge, was crowned by the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022 as the must visit destination in the region.

Cricketers Inn has been officially named as the best venue in the South East at the annual National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: Google Street View.

It was one of the 15 regional winners announced at the event.

A total of 94 county-winning pubs and bars gathered at Euston Square, London, for the award ceremony last night.

Other accolades handed out include the Unilever Pub Chef of the Year, Bartender of the Year, and Kegstar’s Taproom of the Year.

Brewhouse & Kitchen, which has a location in Portsmouth, was declared the Pub Brand of the Year, while Revolution was proclaimed as the Bar Brand of the Year.