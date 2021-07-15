The Borealis, the newest addition to Fred. Olsen’s Cruise Line’s fleet, made her maiden call at Portsmouth International Port today.

A plaque was exchanged between the port and the ship to commemorate the occasion.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: ‘This summer is a year of many firsts for us as we sail with two new ships among the fleet, and we are really excited that Borealis will be making her first call into Portsmouth with us today.

Today Portsmouth International Port has welcomed Fred. Olsen's Cruise Line's Borealis for the first time, which is one of their newest additions to their fleet. Picture: Andrew Sassoli-Walker

‘At Fred. Olsen, maritime is in our DNA, which makes the historic naval city of Portsmouth such a perfect fit for us.

‘We know that our guests will love experiencing all that Portsmouth has to offer on their shore excursions with us, and we can’t wait to share the experience with many more guests over the coming weeks.’

Borealis, which has capacity for fewer than 1,400 guests, was given a name which previously bestowed an Olsen-owned vessel in the 1940s.

A plaque exchange between the port and the ship took place earlier today. From L-R: Steffan Ravneng (Staff Captain of Borealis), Jozo Glavic (Captain of Borealis), Mike Sellers (Port director, Portsmouth International Port), Ian Diaper, (Head of operations, Portsmouth International Port), Ben McInnes (Harbour master, Portsmouth International Port), Andrew Williamson (Passenger operations manager, Portsmouth International Port) Picture: Andrew Sassoli-Walker

Portsmouth International Port will also be welcoming Fred. Olsen's Balmoral in winter 2022 for a programme of turnaround cruises to European destinations.

Ian Diaper, the port’s head of operations, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Fred. Olsen’s new ship Borealis for cruise calls this summer.

‘Guests will have the most enviable views onboard as they sail into our dramatic harbour, on a long overdue cruise.

‘We’re looking forward to working with Fred. Olsen in the coming months, including turnaround cruises aboard sister ship Balmoral in Winter 2022.’

This week Saga’s Spirit of Adventure arrived in Portsmouth before a naming ceremony on Monday, and last month Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady arrived in the port to great fanfare as she was the biggest commercial ship Portsmouth had ever seen.

