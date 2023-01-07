CVS Group vets apply to open branch in former Italian Furniture store in Pompey Centre
ONE of the country's largest veterinary services providers has submitted plans to open its fourth practice in Portsmouth.
CVS Group has applied to the city council for planning permission to take over the Italian Furniture unit at the Pompey Centre, creating 11 full-time jobs.
The business runs more than 500 veterinary surgeries across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, including the Harbour Veterinary Groups in Southsea and Drayton and Harbour Veterinary Hospital in North End. It also operates practices in Waterlooville and Gosport.
The application proposes the change of the use of the building from storage purposes and the installation of an air conditioning system. It is proposed that it would operate on 8.30am and 6.30pm opening hours Monday to Saturday with the practice closed on Sundays.
No objection to the plans was made by council transport officers in their consultation response.
The council has set a deadline of February 15 for reaching a decision.