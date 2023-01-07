FA Cup: Portsmouth fans get up early to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
They had to get up early – but hundreds of Pompey fans gathered this morning to board London-bound coaches at Fratton Park.
The early kick-off for the FA Cup third round tie against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium meant that a fleet of Lucketts coaches – with more than might be expected due to the rail strikes – left PO4 from 7am onwards.
The News was there to capture the anticipation of the fans hoping for a repeat of the 2010 semi-final when Pompey dumped Tottenham out of the cup.
Photographer Chris Moorhouse was there to capture the excited fans.