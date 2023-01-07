News you can trust since 1877
Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ahead of Portsmouth's FA Cup third round tie with Spurs

FA Cup: Portsmouth fans get up early to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

They had to get up early – but hundreds of Pompey fans gathered this morning to board London-bound coaches at Fratton Park.

By Tom Morton
2 hours ago

The early kick-off for the FA Cup third round tie against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium meant that a fleet of Lucketts coaches – with more than might be expected due to the rail strikes – left PO4 from 7am onwards.

The News was there to capture the anticipation of the fans hoping for a repeat of the 2010 semi-final when Pompey dumped Tottenham out of the cup.

Photographer Chris Moorhouse was there to capture the excited fans.

1. Thumbs up

Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. All ages

Pompey fans depart from Fratton Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ahead of Portsmouth's FA Cup third round tie with Spurs

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Flying the flag

(jpns 070123-85)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Up early

(jpns 070123-84)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

