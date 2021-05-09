Debenhams: Full list of stores to close by May 15 following shuttering of Fareham outlet
IT’S the end of an era as the final Debenham stores across the country are set to close this coming week, following the closure of the Fareham branch.
Debenhams has said that its last stores will close for the final time by May 15, with prices slashed as stock is cleared.
It follows the branch in Fareham Shopping Centre shutting last week after a month-long closing down sale.
Debenhams in Southsea closed in January last year, while the branch in Commercial Road in Portsmouth city centre confirmed to its staff in December that it would not be reopening again after the latest lockdown.
The group continued closures yesterday across 52 of its remaining 101 stores, and the remaining 49 department stores will be gone for good by Saturday, May 15.
A Debenhams spokesman said: ‘We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.
‘With up to 80 per cent off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.
‘Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.
‘Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.
‘We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.’
Debenhams went into liquidation last summer, with online retailer Boohoo buying the firm for £55m in January – but this move confirmed that the stores would not reopen.
Here is the list of stores which will close on May 12 and 15:
Stores closing on May 12
Ballymena
Banbury
Barrow-in-Furness
Bath
Beverley
Blackburn
Bournemouth
Carlisle
Chester
Chesterfield
Doncaster
Gloucester
Guildford
Harrow
Hereford
Hull
Lichfield
Mansfield
Preston
Scarborough
Warrington
Stores closing on May 15
Basildon
Basingstoke
Belfast
Birmingham Bullring
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Cardiff
Chelmsford
Cheshire Oaks
Colchester
Coventry
Exeter
Hanley
Lakeside
Leeds White Rose
Liverpool
Manchester
Manchester Trafford
Meadowhall
Merry Hill
Newcastle
Newry
Plymouth
Romford
Rushmere
Sheffield
Swansea