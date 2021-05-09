Debenhams has said that its last stores will close for the final time by May 15, with prices slashed as stock is cleared.

It follows the branch in Fareham Shopping Centre shutting last week after a month-long closing down sale.

Debenhams in Southsea closed in January last year, while the branch in Commercial Road in Portsmouth city centre confirmed to its staff in December that it would not be reopening again after the latest lockdown.

The group continued closures yesterday across 52 of its remaining 101 stores, and the remaining 49 department stores will be gone for good by Saturday, May 15.

A Debenhams spokesman said: ‘We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

‘With up to 80 per cent off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

‘Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242-year history.

‘Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

‘We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.’

Debenhams went into liquidation last summer, with online retailer Boohoo buying the firm for £55m in January – but this move confirmed that the stores would not reopen.

Here is the list of stores which will close on May 12 and 15:

Stores closing on May 12

Ballymena

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Beverley

Blackburn

Bournemouth

Carlisle

Chester

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Gloucester

Guildford

Harrow

Hereford

Hull

Lichfield

Mansfield

Preston

Scarborough

Warrington

Stores closing on May 15

Basildon

Basingstoke

Belfast

Birmingham Bullring

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheshire Oaks

Colchester

Coventry

Exeter

Hanley

Lakeside

Leeds White Rose

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Trafford

Meadowhall

Merry Hill

Newcastle

Newry

Plymouth

Romford

Rushmere

Sheffield

Swansea

