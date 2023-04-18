Lidl has announced that its Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter egg has been pulled from the shelves over undeclared milk which was not mentioned on the label. The warning has been shared via the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

‘Lidl GB is recalling Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label,’ the government body said. ‘This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.’

The pack size is 180g and the warning covers all batch numbers. In a point of sale notice has also been issued to customers.

Lidl said accepting full refunds to anyone who bought the confectionary. In its recall notice, the supermarket giant apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their co-operation.

The Food Standards Agency added: ‘If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

An Easter Egg sold at Lidl has been recalled over a 'possible health risk'. Picture: Loic VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images.

‘For more information, please contact [email protected]’

