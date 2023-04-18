Deluxe Easter egg: Lidl warns people 'do not eat' Ecuadorian chocolate egg as its recalled over 'possible health risk'
Customers have been warned not to eat a chocolate Easter egg over a ‘possible health risk’.
Lidl has announced that its Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter egg has been pulled from the shelves over undeclared milk which was not mentioned on the label. The warning has been shared via the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
‘Lidl GB is recalling Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label,’ the government body said. ‘This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.’
The pack size is 180g and the warning covers all batch numbers. In a point of sale notice has also been issued to customers.
Lidl said accepting full refunds to anyone who bought the confectionary. In its recall notice, the supermarket giant apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their co-operation.
The Food Standards Agency added: ‘If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.
‘For more information, please contact [email protected]’
The FSA shared the allergy alert on Twitter. Allergy alerts are circulated when a product could potentially be harmful to consumers, such as when ingredients are mislabelled, if they contain over dangerous substances, or if an appropriate warning or health standards label or logo is not included on the packaging.