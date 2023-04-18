Davidson says the show revives the spirit of old ITV hit The Comedians and brings together comedy legends.

NOW READ: Jack Whitehall announces Portsmouth Guildhall date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comedy veterans Jimmy Jones, Bobby Davro, Mike Osman, Duncan Norvelle and Jim Davidson himself are among those lined up for the new series, along with Gerry K, John Moloney and Ricky Lane.

Bobby Davro, left, and Jim Davidson

The first season of the show was performed in front of sell-out crowds over two nights at the Gaiety Bar, in Southsea, in November 2022.

ALSO SEE: Jim Davidson to search for new comedy talent in Southsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will return to the same venue on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

The shows, which will be different each night, are being hosted by national entertainment journalist and critic Garry Bushell, who will also be performing his own comedy routines.

Both nights will be filmed and then edited down to 30-minute episodes to be streamed exclusively on Jim’s streaming channel, Ustreme.

Essex boy Gerry K, a veteran of the circuit for 20 years who has headlined all over the world and worked alongside many TV regulars, said: ‘I’m a comedian and I welcome any opportunity to get out and make people laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m a black Englishman and so I understand the whole “Jim Davidson thing” and that some of the things he has said might have divided opinion. But there are lots of comedians I work with who talk about subjects I wouldn’t or say things I don’t necessarily agree with.

‘It’s not our job as comedians to censor other comedians and it doesn’t mean that we can’t all get on with each other and go out there to make people laugh. I’m really looking forward to being involved.’

Proper Comedians has been dubbed ‘the antidote to cancel culture’.

Ustreme spokeswoman Victoria Nash said: ‘The first series of Proper Comedians became one of our most popular shows, and the feedback from viewers for the first series has been overwhelmingly positive

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They say it’s a joy to see humour like it used to be – funny.’