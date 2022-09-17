Swedish firm Voi confirmed earlier this week that it would make the gesture with each machine's beacon lit from 10am until 5pm on Monday.

The app used by riders to hire the e-scooters under the city council-sanctioned scheme will also display a message on the day explaining the use of the lights.

Voi rental e-scooter parking spaces in Portsmouth.

It will say: 'The beacons are flashing purple and white today to express our condolences to the Royal Family and the nation.'

Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away at the age of 96, on September 8.

Her funeral is on Monday, with several commemorations and services organised across Portsmouth so mourners can pay their respects to Her Majesty.