Her Majesty sadly passed away on September 8, aged 96.

King Charles II declared a bank holiday to mark the day of her state funeral next Monday.

Floral tributes on the Portsmouth Guildhall steps in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on Monday, September 12. Pictured is: Jane Marsh (62) from Paulsgrove. Picture: Sarah Standing (120922-3281).

Several service will be taking place this weekend, allowing residents to pay their respects and watch the commemoration.

Here is the full list:

Portsmouth

On Sunday, Portsmouth Cathedral will be holding ‘A Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ at 3pm.

The tables at Portsmouth Guildhall in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth where you can send a message of condolence on Queen Elizabeth II death, on Monday, September 12. Picture: Sarah Standing (120922-3201)

The Very Rev Anthony Cane, Dean of Portsmouth, said the service was for everyone to commemorate the late royal.

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last visited the cathedral in 1998 for the Royal Maundy service.

Almost 1,000 people have signed the book of condolences.

A candlelit vigil will be held at 8pm on Sunday as a national moment of reflection.

St Mary’s church, in Fratton, are hosting a service of thanksgiving for the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday at 6pm.

The service will pay tribute to Her Majesty’s devotion, Christian faith, and pray for King Charles III – with the new National Anthem being played.

People can also attend both places of worship to watch the Queen’s funeral on screens on Monday.

Portsmouth City Council is holding a multi-faith service at Guildhall Square at midday on Sunday.

At St John’s Catholic, in Bishop Crispian Way, there will be a requiescat in pace commemoration for Queen Elizabeth II.

It takes place at 10am on Sunday, with Bishop Philip Egan celebrating a Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul for Her Majesty.

Civil dignitaries will be in attendance.

Gosport

Holy Trinity Church is holding a civic commemoration service at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Ven Peter Sutton, vicar of Greatham, Empshott, and Hawkley with Priors Dean near Petersfield, will be the preacher.

Civic dignitaries, including the Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Jamie Hutchinson, and a representative of the Royal Navy, will be present.

Fareham

A commemoration will be held at St Peter's and St Paul's Church in Fareham, on Sunday at 3pm.

The Mayor, local councillors and community leaders are expected to attend the Osborn Road church.

The service will be led by the area dean of Fareham, the Rev Ian Meredith, vicar of Portchester.

Havant

St Faith's Church are holding their own commemoration at 6.30pm on September 18.

The service will be led by the rector, Canon Tom Kennar, and the Archdeacon of Portsdown, the Ven Jenny Rowley, who will preach.

A candlelit vigil will also be taking place at 7.50pm under the ancient yew tree outside the church.

Both services are open to all.

Petersfield

At St Peter’s Church, there will be a service of commemoration and thanksgiving for the Queen at 4pm.

It will be followed by Compline at 7.30pm, and then the one-minute national silence at 8pm.