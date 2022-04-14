Easter opening times for B&Q, Wickes, Screwfix and Halfords in Portsmouth and Hampshire
THE long Easter bank holiday weekend is finally upon us.
Many people will be looking forward to enjoying four days without work.
And what better time to finally get round to finishing that DIY job you’ve been meaning to do for months.
Read More
But if you are planning a spot of house work over the Easter weekend, you might be wondering what the opening times are for the major stores – in case you need to pick up supplies.
Here’s what you need to know:
B&Q
The B&Q store in the Pompey Centre will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
But it will be closed on Sunday.
It is open from 7am to 8pm on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
There are Wickes stores in Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville.
All three of the stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.
But they will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Here are the opening hours:
- Fareham – 7am to 8am, Friday and Monday – 7am to 7pm on Saturday
- Havant – 7.30am to 8am, Friday and Monday – 7.30am to 7pm on Saturday
- Waterlooville – 7am to 8am, Friday and Monday – 7am to 7pm on Saturday
The Halfords store in Portsmouth will be closed on Easter Sunday.
It will be open the rest of the weekend.
The store is open from 9am to 6pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
It is also open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
Screwfix
Screwfix in Portsmouth will be closed on Easter Sunday.
It is open from 7am to 8pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday.
The store will also be open from 7am to 6pm on Saturday.