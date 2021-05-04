Hayley Whiteley, Chole Cobb, owner, and Jenna, all in the Eco Freaks Gosport store. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Eco Freaks Emporium will welcome shoppers to its new store at 5 West Street on July 3.

The eco store will have a shop downstairs and a tea room on the upper floor.

Offering organic food that cuts out single use packaging, the shop aims to allow people to have the option to make purchases sustainably.

A new Eco Freaks Emporium is set to open in Havant. Pictured is Chloe Cobb, owner. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Chloe Cobb, director of Eco Freaks Emporium, said: ‘We’re really excited - we’re next to the butchers so in a prime position.

‘I hope the new shop will get more people interested in zero waste and to cut down on plastic waste, and to eat better food.

‘I want to show them that organic doesn’t need to be expensive, and it can lead to greener jobs.’

Stock at the Eco Freaks Gosport store. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The new shop will operate alongside the other Eco Freaks Emporium in Gosport, which has been open on South Street since 2018.

Chloe also started The Trash Cafe Network in 2015, which tackles food waste and feeds around 4,000 people a week in Gosport, Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Southampton.

Gosport’s Trash Cafe, a distribution centre which collects and processes food wastage, is open seven days a week on Stoke Road.

At the new Havant store, there will be Trash Cafe pop-up shopping on certain days, and a training kitchen to help more people cook food and reduce food waste.

Chloe said: ‘Upstairs will be the Trash Cafe, we will have a tea room and a training kitchen.

‘Here we’ll work with different groups, children and adults, from basics up to more advanced.

‘We’ll be offering classes in things like cake decorating, helping people develop skills in food hygiene, in the hope that we can help them learn how to reduce food wastage.

‘We want to encourage upskilling and employment.

‘We’ll also be doing two pop-up Trash Cafes a week on a pay-as-you-feel basis.’

Eco Freaks Emporium is hiring shop assistants and tea room assistants at both stores.

Chloe said: ‘There will be at least four jobs created, and we have other plans for the company lined up by adding on food waste collection. We hope to have 12 paid positions by the end of the year.’

