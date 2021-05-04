Three-year-old Roger the Rhodesian ridgeback is undergoing intense chemotherapy after a scan found aggressive lymphoma throughout his body.

Devoted owner Leah Mabey, who lives with the loving pooch in Southsea, has been bowled over by the generosity of friends and family since launching a fundraising campaign to go towards Roger’s expensive vet bills.

Although Roger is insured, the cost of chemotherapy and treatments has gone through the roof and the insurance limit has been reached.

A fundraising campaign has been launched by Leah Mabey for her beloved dog Roger, the three year old Rhodesian ridgeback, who needs chemotherapy

Dog lover Leah noticed something was wrong when Roger was drinking excessively and began being sick, which led to vets diagnosing him with cancer.

She said: ‘I was in absolute pieces. All through lockdown he got me out of the house, he was my reason to get up and go out when I was feeling really depressed. I don’t know what I’d do without him.

‘We do everything together and he is such a clever, friendly, loving dog.’

Leah, 34, has had Roger since he was eight weeks old and the pair are very close, with the diagnosis coming as a shock since Roger is so young.

Leah described Roger as a ‘massive softie’ who loves to play and cuddle, but he is also very protective of his owner and makes sure she is safe.

The news of Roger’s illness hit the family hard after Leah sadly lost her brother in December, but she has been boosted by the kindness shown to the fundraising campaign.

Leah said: ‘It’s been a really good response, it’s been really touching actually. Seeing how much people have helped is really heartwarming, it’s amazed me.

‘Even if I get six months with Roger where we could do all the things we love doing together that would be worth it.’

The fundraising page was set up by Leah’s sister Victoria, who wanted to do what she could to help her sister’s best friend.

Victoria, from Lymington, said: ‘She absolutely adores him. He’s just such a lovely dog and none of us could believe it.

‘We all just love him so much. The thought of her losing him is too much to bear.’

Visit gf.me/u/zrnj2z to read more and donate towards the fund.

