Entrepreneur branches out and opens a new gym in Portsmouth city centre after Havant success

From left, Patrick Muwanga, Shaun Deakins, Amy Skinner, Kirsty Simpson, Phil Carpenter and Shane Horrell at Bodyworx360 in Portsmouth

Bodyworx360 opened in Stanhope Road last week boasting a cardio area with treadmills, rowing machines, bikes, step trainers and cross fit machines, a weight and power lifting station and free-style training area along with a studio where classes will start in January.

CEO Patrick Muwanga opened the new branch to cope with demand after his gym in Park Parade took off.

Bodyworx360 in Portsmouth

Accountant-turned-personal trainer Patrick opened the gym in 2016 after a seven-year battle to find investors and the right location.

Now he has branched out and set up Bodyworx 360 Portsmouth with gym director Shaun Horrell.

Shaun’s fitness journey started as a personal trainer in 2001, since then he has worked for Fitness First and Nuffield, but this is his first time owning his own gym.

Shaun, 38, said: ‘Owning a gym has always been a dream of mine and not something many get the opportunity to achieve.

Bodyworx360 in Portsmouth

‘I want to create a family feel around the gym by doing charity work and working with weight watchers. I want to increase awareness around health and fitness in the community.’

Shaun said he sympathises with anyone who put on lockdown weight.

He said: ‘I used a lot of excuses during lockdown. I understand the strains. There’s always a reason not to exercise but my message is it's time to put health first, make time for yourself.’

Shane Horrell sales manager and Kirsty Simpson promotion manager at Bodyworx360 in Portsmouth

Shaun said they were keen to get involved with the community and he is thanking teachers and teaching support staff for their efforts during lockdown by offering free access.

Shaun, who re-trained as an electrician's mate during lockdown, said: ‘I know how hard lockdown was, I was inspired by my teacher friend Sally Turner to give something back. I want to give teachers and teaching support staff free access to the gym during half term as a thank you.’

In order to celebrate the opening, the first 100 members will pay £120 for the year.

Gym goers will also receive free nutrition advice and help with training and exercise goals.