Entrepreneur Rachel Lowe reveals 20th anniversary of Destination Portsmouth board game is waiting at the cab rank

And that is certainly the case for Portsmouth entrepreneur Rachel Lowe as she is set to celebrate her Destination board game’s special birthday with a 20th anniversary city edition being released this Christmas.

The new edition of Destination Portsmouth will be two games in one with a double-sided board featuring a day shift and a night shift. Opportunities are available now for local businesses to star in the new game as Day Shift will showcase local attractions and businesses and Night Shift will celebrate local pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars and everything else the city’s nightlife has to offer.

The News is one of the partners already signed up and any other businesses interested are asked to contact Rachel. She said: ‘Portsmouth is my home town and Destination Portsmouth is the edition I am most proud of. The 20th anniversary game is an opportunity to showcase new businesses and attractions as well as celebrating the long-standing staples of our city.’

Entrepreneur Rachel Lowe reveals the 20th anniversary of Destination Portsmouth board game is coming later this year. She is pictured with Clive Hutchings, STR Group’s executive director and founder, who has already stepped forward as a sponsor of the new game. Rachel is looking for other businesses to come on board. Picture courtesy of Rachel Lowe.

In the game players are cab drivers, collecting fares from across the city, avoiding traffic lights and points on their driving license in order to end the shift with the highest earnings. Rachel had the idea when she was working as a taxi driver while paying her way through university. The 20th anniversary edition will be launched in December in Cascades Shopping Centre, the same venue Rachel launched the first Portsmouth edition in 2003.

Wightlink has signed up for the new edition and head of marketing David Williams said: ‘As a long-established, Portsmouth-based business and having been involved in the very first edition of Destination Portsmouth we were delighted when the opportunity arose to participate in the 20th anniversary edition. It is great to see Rachel putting our great city - quite literally - on the map once more.’

Also signed up are Southsea Laser Clinic, STR Group and Southsea Coffee Cup.

Clive Hutchings, STR Group’s executive director and founder, said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce our support for the 20th anniversary celebration. It’s a remarkable milestone and we are proud to be a part of this exciting journey.’