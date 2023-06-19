Portsmouth area named as one of the best places to visit with a campervan
A new study conducted by the AA has unveiled the top cities for campervan enthusiasts to visit while planning their road trips ahead of summer based on a range of relevant factors which includes the number of camp sites in the area accepting campervans, the number of places to visit including National Trust sites, the cost of fuel and the cost of food. Each area was given a score and the Portsmouth area was named the second best place in the country with a campervan – beaten only by the York area.
Portsmouth's proximity to sea and countryside helped to make it a perfect location – as well as the number of National Trust places to visit in Hampshire and nearby West Sussex. It’s volume of family-friendly activities also helped to score it highly with the city’s Blue Reef Aquarium just one of the places to visit which is highlighted by the AA.
For more details about the survey visit the AA’s website.