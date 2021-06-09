Entrepreneur urges people to support the black community when buying father's day gifts

Grace Trowbridge set up Simply Noir, a marketplace for black-founded small businesses last August.

After moving to Petersfield, she struggled to get the products she would usually buy in London, such as spices and products for her son’s hair, so she decided to launch her own marketplace.

Since then she has seen her idea take off and grow considerably, even recently winning a coveted Small Award, and her site now lists products from more than 60 black-owned UK businesses.

Her business has had support from many influential business leaders including Not On The High Street founder Holly Tucker and Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold who have both given Grace mentoring over the last year.

It has even been endorsed by celebrities, including Sheridan Smith and fashion blogger Erica Davies

Grace said: ‘I launched Simply Noir during a period of sadness and grief within the black community, this was my way of not only giving back to my community but a way to try and make a positive change.’

Grace, who used to work in sales and marketing for the leisure industry, has two young children – Cole, four, and Halle, 14 months – so she is looking ahead to Father’s Day on June 20 and she is hoping that people will show their support for her idea and the black community by buying their gifts from her site.

With a wide range of products, including health and beauty, homeware, food and drink, fashion and arts and crafts, she said there is something for everyone.

She said: ‘We have got some amazing stunning products, which all support the black community.

‘Because of lockdown and the pandemic, people are really thinking about where they spend their money and how they spend it – they want to make a difference.

‘Lockdown and Covid has been a terrible time but it has made people think about where they spend their cash before they make a purchase.’

Gift ideas include an eco-friendly smart bottle from Drenched at £27.99, a beard and body scrub from Kitchen Cosmetics for £10, Scotch Bonnet chilli jam from &Poca at £7.50 or The Ultimate Collection from Definite Chocolate at £52.

Grace now plans to set up a social enterprise, so she can further help her sellers, by holding business masterclasses.

For more go to simplynoir.co.uk

