‘Exceptionally’ rated Southsea estate agents expanding business with new lettings department

Lawson Rose Estate Agents, in Winter Road, Southsea, has expanded its business to include a new lettings department. The company brought on lettings manager Samuel Argyle last November, and the team spent the remainder of last year building the new side of the business.

Lawson Rose was given an ‘exceptional’ rating last year by The Best Estate Agent Guide 2021 for providing an outstanding level of service to clients. Samuel said he has always looked up to the company as leaders in the industry and is thrilled to be bringing his five years of experience in property to the new department.

He said: ‘I’ve always admired the brand and the fact they’ve got a very good following and outstanding reviews for the service they provide on the sales side of the business.

‘It’s a very professional brand and always puts the customer first. What we want to achieve is ultimately getting the best thing for the customer at the right time, in the right place and at the right price.’

Samuel brought on Hannah Kenyon as lettings consultant at the end of January, and together they offer bespoke services and a range of different packages to best suit the client.

He said: ‘We offer a personal lettings service that is professional and also tailored to the needs of the landlord. We also offer a service for investors who are looking to buy a property but aren’t sure about the area, so we can offer guidance and advice on that so we can help them as much as we can.’

Samuel said that he’s already had to navigate the challenges of the pandemic when setting up the brand at the end of last year, but that he’s excited about what’s to come for the new department.

‘It’s been a challenge but I'm very proud to be part of the Lawson Rose brand and to be heading up a brand new department on the back of what already is very successful in the industry and I'm ecstatic to be doing what I’m doing.’

For more information visit lawsonrose.com/properties-to-let or call (023) 9236 7779 and find Lawson Rose on Facebook.

