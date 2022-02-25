Store area manager Shalim Miah said: ‘Pavers Shoes is a family business based in York with stores across the UK. We are well known for providing quality footwear across all our brands. We are very pleased to join the new Alver Valley garden centre in Gosport, we think our new Pavers customers will love the brand as it focuses on designing comfortable shoes without compromising on style’.

The new store will be a garden centre Pavers layout and will stock Pavers own-brand styles as well as Skechers, Relife, Reiker, Bugatti and Flyflot with most styles retailing at 30 per cent off RRP.

The opening event on March 22 will include a balloon display, complimentary Pavers biscuits and an in-store competition to win a free pair of shoes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Retail Gary Gordon said: ‘We are passionate about our physical stores that enable customers to browse our collections and find their perfect style. We understand that our customers often want advice and a human connection when they are shopping, and we are proud of our high street retail stores which deliver this.’

Alver Valley Garden Centre is at Grange Farm, Gosport, PO13 8AB.