Family open DIY store in Gosport selling everything from tape measures to diggers

The new shop, Gosport Plant and Tool Hire, in Basepoint Business Centre, Aerodrome Road, was officially opened by Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage last week.

It hires and sells everything from tape measures to diggers, cement mixers and turf cutters, as well as offering delivery.

The business is owned by Andy Bottriell, a former self trading builder and handyman with 20 years’ experience in the field of home improvements.

Andy is not doing it alone though and he has had help and support from all kinds of enthusiasts, including 97-year-old Geoff Rushton, a friend of the family but also a former regional director of Barclays Bank, former bomber command during the Second World War and a previous mayor of Gosport.

Geoff has provided his years of experience and knowledge to support the accounting team, Andy’s sister Jo Finch and his daughter Georgia Bottriell, 17.

Andy said: ‘I was taking on jobs and my head was saying, I can still physically do it but my knees have said, enough’s enough.

‘I had in my mind there’s a gap in the market for a couple of years so why not start something new.

‘I owe it to my family, my mum and dad, we wouldn’t be going if it wasn’t for them, and our friend Geoff’s advice and encouragement.

‘And also I give a lot of thanks to Georgia, she has not stopped on the laptop.’

Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was fantastic to join Andy and his family team for the opening of Gosport Plant and Tool Hire. They have a great location, a wide range of items for both professional and DIY use and huge focus on customer service – I wish them every success.

‘Small businesses really are the lifeblood of our economy and our resilient community spirit. This pandemic has been such a difficult time for business so it is great to see something so positive come out of it and I urge everyone to support our local businesses where they can.’

For more go to gosporttoolhire.co.uk

