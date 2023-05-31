News you can trust since 1877
Fareham homes hit by low water pressure as Portsmouth Water confirms burst pipe

People in Fareham may notice low water pressure this morning due to a burst pipe in the area.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st May 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:02 BST

Homes in the PO14 3 area will be affected while Portsmouth Water works to adress the issue. One customer took to Twitter to report ‘quite low’ pressure in their home at around 9am this morning.

NOW READ: Water returns to Gosport and Stubbington homes as Portmouth Water resolves pressure control issue

In social media post, a Portsmouth Water spokesperson said: ‘We have a burst main in the area. Our technicians are on their way and we hope to have you back, up-and-running, as soon as possible.’

More details to follow.

Portsmouth Water is dealing with the issue.
