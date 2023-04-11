Water supply company Portsmouth Water has apologised to customers affected and confirmed that the problem – caused by a faulty valve - has now been fixed.

Portsmouth Water CEO Bob Taylor said: ‘The issue was resolved as of around 10.15 am. We were able to bypass the faulty valve and allow pressures to build back up in a controlled and careful manner which avoided any secondary issues such as burst pipes. We are really sorry for the disruption caused and we are grateful to our customers for their patience.

The issue, lasting over four hours, was resolved by 10.15am when water began to return to homes affected.

‘Sadly our website crashed at an early stage and we need to find out why that happened. Water supplies should be returning to normal and we are carrying out a thorough investigation into the cause of the issue.’

According to Portsmouth Water, the water pressure issue started at 6am on Tuesday, April 11 when a contol valve responsible for regulating the area’s water pressure malfunctioned. Customers took to Twitter to voice their frustrations and people in in Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham also reported problems with accessing running water. They have since praised the company for having dealt with the instance.

