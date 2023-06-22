The cash was found in a ‘large local store’ in Fareham and the force is appealing to the public in a bid to see it returned.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Two honest and thoughtful members of the community have found a quantity of cash in a large local store. They have gone out of their way to try and reunite the owner with their money, with no success, so have asked us for our help.

Fareham police are trying to reunite the owner with their lost money. Picture: Adobe Stock

Did you, or someone you know, lose a substantial amount of money on June 20? If so, we have it at Fareham Police Station, Quay Street and we would love to be able to give it back to you.’

The force is witholding information about the quantity of money and locations involved to help prove it’s owner’s identity.