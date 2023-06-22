Procter, 38, of The Acorns in Bursledon, had spent several hours drinking alcohol before stealing his mother's car and causing a ‘catastrophic crash’ just after 1am on July 17 2021. Today (June 22) , he appeared at Southampton Crown Court and he was sentenced following a guilty plea.

The court heard how Procter met two of his friends at the Red Lion Wetherspoon pub in Bitterne Precinct at approximately 4.20pm on July 16 2021 and he did not leave the pub until 6.42pm.

Drug and drink driver jailed after killing teenage girl in collision Pictured: Craig Aaron Procter was sentenced to eight and half years in prison.

CCTV then captured him at the Royal British Legion Club in Windover Close at 7.32pm and he was seen consuming lager and spirits and, based on the GPS location history of his phone, he stayed at the club for almost three hours.

Procter stole his stole his mother’s black Audi A3 and he drove along Hamble Lane, before turning off Bursledon Roundabout onto the A27 Kanes Hill. The court found that he had made two phone calls, one which ended moments before the collision and the second one took place immediately after the collision.

Samuel Hotston, 21, from Hamble, was driving a blue Ford Focus in the opposite direction to Procter on the A27 and could not avoid the Audi as it veered into his path and caused a head-on collision.

A forensic collision investigator established that Procter was driving at speeds of between 64mph and 72mph in a 40mph limit at the point of the collision. Mia Wort was in the passenger seat of the Ford Focus and suffered non-survivable injuries. She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she died.