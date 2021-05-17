Fareham's Reel Cinema to reopen with family favourite on the bill - and cheap tickets

Reel Cinema in Market Way Fareham

The Reel Cinema Fareham team said they were delighted to be re-opening their doors with a great selection of films for the whole family.

The first film to be shown is Peter Rabbit 2 at 4.30pm.

Other films include: Nomadland, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Mortal Kombat, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs Kong, Raya & The Last Dragon, Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb and Little Things, with Disney’s Cruella being released on May 28.

Advance ticket bookings are available at reelcinemas.co.uk with tickets from £2.50 before 1pm, and from £3.50 after.

Reel Cinema Fareham manager Ryan Bull said: ‘We really appreciate the patience of our customers and our staff during these challenging times - we can’t express enough how delighted we are to finally re-open our cinema doors to everyone!.

‘On top of that we have a great range of new films to watch.’

The cinema has brought in a range of measures to ensure they adhere to government guidelines including requiring all customers to log into the national track and trace system, the wearing of face masks inside the cinema, hand sanitiser stations and limited seats available for all performances, with staggered film times to allow for social distancing.

The Reel Cinemas chain, which started in 2001 and now runs 15 cinemas across the UK, was a recipient of the Culture Recovery Fund from the BFI and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in February.

The funding was used to ensure the sustainability of the business and the job security of staff.

Muhammad Faisal, head of operations at Reel Cinemas, said: ‘It is with a grateful heart that we are able to continue to bring big screen movies back to the local community.

‘We have been working very hard behind the scenes to carry out all the government’s Covid-19 safety measures, so that, everyone can come, relax and enjoy the ultimate cinema experience we have to offer.’

Earlier this year Reel Cinemas launched a new online streaming service called Reeload, which offers films to rent and watch via computer, laptop, smart phone or smart TV.

