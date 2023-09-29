News you can trust since 1877
A frozen food giant is set to move into a store previously used by Lidl.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Site of the former Lidl store in London Road, Cowplain. The News understands it is set to be replaced with a Farmfoods. Picture: The News Portsmouth.Site of the former Lidl store in London Road, Cowplain. The News understands it is set to be replaced with a Farmfoods. Picture: The News Portsmouth.
The News understands that Farmfoods will be moving into the site of the former discount supermarket in 33A London Road, Cowplain. Job adverts for store managers has been listed on Totaljobs for a salary of between £29,323.56 and £41,300.00.

Lidl closed the London Road site on May 28, encouraging shoppers to use the store in Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, instead. A spokeswoman previously said the store was opened over 20 years ago, but was unfortunately “no longer fit for purpose”.

Farmfoods are also moving into the former Lidl site in Forton Road, Gosport – with shoppers being let through the doors on October 14. The location was occupied by Lidl for 25 years.

A Lidl spokeswoman said employees at the Cowplain and Forton Road stores would be redeployed if possible. An opening date for the Farmfoods Cowplain store has not been confirmed.

Farmfoods have been approached for comment.

