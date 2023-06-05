News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 14 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in May

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST

According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 have ratings of five out of five while just three have zero ratings.

NOW READ: The FSA’s hygiene verdict on 13 places in Portsmouth from mid-May

Read on to find out how 14 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in the latter half of May.

Some of the places whose inspection reports have been made public in the last month

Some of the places whose inspection reports have been made public in the last month Photo: -

Nemrut in 94 Albert Road, Southsea was rated 5 following an inspection on May 9.

Nemrut in 94 Albert Road, Southsea was rated 5 following an inspection on May 9. Photo: -

The Bella Italia in Gunwharf Quays was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 9 and was given a 5 rating.

The Bella Italia in Gunwharf Quays was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on May 9 and was given a 5 rating. Photo: Google Maps

Southsea Play Cafe, at 71 Osborne Road, Southsea was rated four by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on April 12.

Southsea Play Cafe, at 71 Osborne Road, Southsea was rated four by the Food Standards Agency following an inspection on April 12. Photo: -

