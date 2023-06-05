Food hygiene ratings: How 14 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in May
Food hygiene ratings can be helpful when chosing somewhere to eat in the Portsmouth area, which has hundreds of bars, pubs and cafes to explore.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
According to the Food Standards Agency, of Portsmouth's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 121 have ratings of five out of five while just three have zero ratings.
Read on to find out how 14 local cafes, pubs, bars, takeaways and restaurants were rated based on results released in the latter half of May.
