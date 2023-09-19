Food hygiene ratings: How 19 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in September
Food hygiene ratings way to narrow down the choice of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
As of September 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 19 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
