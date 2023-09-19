News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 19 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in September

Food hygiene ratings way to narrow down the choice of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

As of September 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 19 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are results from 19 inspections in September.

Valletta, a restaurant, at 208 Havant Road, Portsmouth was given the score of four after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Pictured: Cllr George Madgwick at his restaurant, Valletta, Drayton, Portsmouth on Wednesday 22nd March 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Valletta, a restaurant, at 208 Havant Road, Portsmouth was given the score of four after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Dice Pizza, a takeaway at 444 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Dice Pizza, a takeaway at 444 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Farmhouse & Innlodge, at The Farmhouse, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth was rated three after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Farmhouse & Innlodge, at The Farmhouse, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth was rated three after assessment on August 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

