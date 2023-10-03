News you can trust since 1877
Food hygiene ratings: How 20 more places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in September

Food hygiene ratings way to narrow down the choice of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:10 BST

As of October 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 124 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 places to eat with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings in the latter half of September, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 20 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

Here are the food hygiene ratings released in the latter part of September.

1. Food hygiene ratings - September 2023

Here are the food hygiene ratings released in the latter part of September. Photo: Google

Sun's Noodle Bar at Kiosk No 3, Portsmouth And Southsea Station, Station Street, Portsmouth was rated five on September 12

2. Sun's Noodle Bar - Portsmouth and Southsea Train Station

Sun's Noodle Bar at Kiosk No 3, Portsmouth And Southsea Station, Station Street, Portsmouth was rated five on September 12 Photo: Google

Costa Coffee at 148 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was rated five on September 5.

3. Costa Coffee - Commercial Road

Costa Coffee at 148 Commercial Road, Portsmouth was rated five on September 5. Photo: Michael Gillen

Alpha Amazing Chinese Takeaway at Shop, 192 Kingston Road, Portsmouth was rated four on August 15.

4. Alpha Amazing, North End

Alpha Amazing Chinese Takeaway at Shop, 192 Kingston Road, Portsmouth was rated four on August 15. Photo: Google maps

