Food hygiene ratings: How 22 more places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in July

Food hygiene ratings can be a useful tool when selecting which of Portsmouth’s many bars, pubs and cafes to visit.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:35 BST

We’ve put together a list of ratings issued in the Portsmouth area by the Food Standards Agency in the latter half of July.

NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 of the area's cleanest places to eat - with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023

According to the hygiene authority, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Read on to see how your favourite eateries were rated last month.

Here are 22 food hygiene ratings released in the latter half of July 2023.

Summers Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 7 Somers Road, Southsea was given a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on June 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A Portsmouth drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Compass Rose, a pub in Sywell Crescent, Portsmouth was given the score after assessment on June 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The Crate Trafalgar, at The Beach Cafe, Trafalgar Wharf, Hamilton Road, Portsmouth has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene after assessment on June 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

