Food hygiene ratings: How 22 more places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in July
Food hygiene ratings can be a useful tool when selecting which of Portsmouth’s many bars, pubs and cafes to visit.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
We’ve put together a list of ratings issued in the Portsmouth area by the Food Standards Agency in the latter half of July.
According to the hygiene authority, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Read on to see how your favourite eateries were rated last month.
