Food hygiene ratings: How 33 more places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in August

Food hygiene ratings can be a helpful indicator of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:23 BST

As of August 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

Results from Food Hygiene inspections released in August.

1. Food Hygiene

Results from Food Hygiene inspections released in August. Photo: Google

Algarve's Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 48 Osborne Road, Southsea was rated four after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. Algarves Grill - Osborne Road, Southsea

Algarve's Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 48 Osborne Road, Southsea was rated four after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Dish Detective

Costa Coffee in Portsmouth Retail Park Drive Thru, Binnacle Way, Portsmouth was rated five on August 21.

3. Costa - Portsmouth Retail Park

Costa Coffee in Portsmouth Retail Park Drive Thru, Binnacle Way, Portsmouth was rated five on August 21. Photo: Michael Gillen

The Lokum Factory inside Cascades Shopping Centre was given a five rating following an asessment on August 10. Picture: Sarah Standing

4. Lokum Factory - Cascaded Shopping Centre

The Lokum Factory inside Cascades Shopping Centre was given a five rating following an asessment on August 10. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

