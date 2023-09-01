Food hygiene ratings: How 33 more places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville scored in August
Food hygiene ratings can be a helpful indicator of where to eat in the Portsmouth area – which has no shortage of fantastic restaurants.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
As of August 2023, of Portsmouth's 173 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 125 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
NOW READ: Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 places to eat with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023
We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released this month so far, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.
Here are the results of 33 inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
1 / 9