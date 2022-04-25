Havaianas opened up a new shop inside the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth on April 15.

It is located next to Le Creuset and L’Occitane but in a twist it will be a seasonal store.

Opening initially as Havaianas, it will stock the brand’s iconic range of flip flops, sandals and summer wear in a variety of colourful and neutral combinations.

Gunwharf Quays

However come October, the store will transform into Happy Socks.

During the final three months of the year, the shop will swap flip flops for the Swedish hosiery brand’s signature socks featuring unique eye-catching designs inspired by everything from art and fashion to pop culture and foodie favourites.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Havaianas to our exciting brand line-up. As travelling has become easier and international holidays have resumed, Havaianas is the perfect addition to Gunwharf Quays and gives our guests even more choice.

‘We are excited to welcome such a unique store which can prioritise our guests’ wants and needs across the year. The three-month trading period for Happy Socks will be perfect in the run up to Christmas.

‘Enhancing guest experience is always a priority at Gunwharf Quays and opening a store that trades seasonal items is a great way to meet these needs.’