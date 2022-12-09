Jalal Hassan applied for permission to change the use of the Europcar building in August, saying this previous use was no longer financially viable.

NOW READ: Portsmouth house collapse sparks fundraiser to help family

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The applicant believes that the proposed retail use will introduce additional choice and variety of refreshment facilities and as such will be complementary to the existing shopping attraction of the district centre to local people and the visiting public,' a planning statement submitted on his behalf says.

The former Europcar office on The Hard in Portsmouth Picture: Google

'The previous use of a vehicle hire and rental business has been proven to no longer be viable, and the proposed use is more suitable for this location.'